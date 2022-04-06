NEW ULM, Minn. (WCCO) – A New Ulm police investigator has been arrested and charged for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a pre-teen girl.
Eric Alan Gramentz, 42, faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years of age. He was charged in Brown County on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Gramentz touched girl about four years ago, when she was 11 or 12 years old, telling her he was teaching her how to masturbate.
The victim came forward on Sunday, saying Gramentz touched her between one and 15 times total. Gramentz allegedly told her not to tell anyone.
Gramentz turned himself into law enforcement on Monday and is being held in the Waseca County Jail. The maximum sentence for a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge is 30 years in prison.