ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say an officer was shot in the line of duty Tuesday night, and a suspect is dead.
Police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard at 7:30 p.m. on reports of gunfire coming from a residence. The suspect, a 53-year-old Roseville man, began firing at officers and neighboring houses when officers arrived, according to police.
One officer was struck and was taken to an area hospital, where they are being treated for a “serious gunshot injury.”
The suspect was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared deceased. The cause of his injuries is unknown.
