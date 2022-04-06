NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after officials say that they received a tip that a teenager was planning to kill at least eight people at a southern Minnesota high school.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says that tip came in around 9 a.m. that a boy was planning to kill eight or more people at Central High School in Norwood Young America, a town located roughly 40 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
Deputies responded to the high school, where they identified a 17-year-old suspect and arrested him. Investigators say the boy admitted to making the threat and filing the tip to the sheriff’s office.
The boy did not have any weapons at the school, investigators say. The building did not go into lockdown, nor were classes dismissed.
The teenager was booked into the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center. He could face criminal charges following an investigation from the sheriff’s office.