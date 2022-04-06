ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — International best-selling author Vince Flynn was proud to call Minnesota home, and often brought up the influence of his St. Paul roots.
At the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday, State Rep. Jim Nash read the governor’s proclamation declaring “Vince Flynn Day in Minnesota.”
Flynn passed away in 2013 from prostate cancer. April 6 marks what would have been his 56th birthday.
Many family members and friends were on hand to honor the author, who sold more than 20 million books about espionage and timely political topics.
“Putin is a character that, it sounds like a made-up character in his books. He’d have a ball with it,” said brother Tim Flynn. “I miss that. I miss that those turned into real-life conversations about what’s going on in society.”
Flynn attended St. Thomas Academy High School and graduated from the University of St. Thomas. He was one of seven siblings.
