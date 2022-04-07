MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you in the mood for a brew? Thursday is National Beer Day.
Beer is actually the third most popular drink in the world, behind only water and tea.
Historians believe beer dates all the way back to 9500 BC.
Three Minnesota breweries are getting national recognition from the Brewers Association, who just put out a list of the top 50 craft breweries and the top 50 overall breweries.
Summit, Schell’s, and Surly are on them both, in that order.
A few Wisconsin breweries made the list as well, including New Glarus, Minhas, and Stevens Point.
