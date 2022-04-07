ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State investigators say the gunman who fired dozens of rounds at police officers and homes in Roseville on Tuesday night died after being shot by two police officers.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office named the gunman as 53-year-old Jesse Henri Werling. According to local police, Werling shot at officers with a scoped rifle after they responded to a report of someone shooting at homes on the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard. It's estimated that Werling fired more than 100 rounds during the roughly hour-long encounter.
Werling shot one Roseville officer in the face. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the wounded officer as Ryan Duxbury. The three-year veteran of the force is being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators say that Werling, who lived in the area and had a history of mental health calls involving police, fired at several of the responding officers. Two of them, officers Boua Chang and Bryan Anderson, both with Roseville police, shot Werling, fatally wounding him.
Crime scene investigators recovered a .22 caliber scoped lever-action rifle from the area where Werling was shot. A similar gun was stolen from Werling’s mother’s apartment last month.
The BCA says portions of the encounter were captured on police body and squad cameras. The footage has yet to be made public.
State investigators say their probe into the shooting is still in its early stages. Once complete, the BCA will send its findings to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for review.
Both officers Chang and Anderson are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting.