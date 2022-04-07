MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis police officer is in the hospital after a crash on Olson Memorial Highway Thursday morning.
According to police, officers from the 4th Precinct were traveling on the highway shortly after 8 a.m. when a passenger vehicle traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of them. The squad vehicle then struck the other vehicle.
The officer driving the squad car suffered non-life threatening injuries to their shoulder area and was taken to the hospital.
There were no other injuries and the driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the crash investigation.