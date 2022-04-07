Twins Get Paddack, Pagan From Padres For Rogers And RookerThe Minnesota Twins have acquired right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán from the San Diego Padres for All-Star left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.

With Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Looming, Lindsay Whalen Is Far From Done With The Game"I'd like to think that, you know, I’ve had success on the floor, but I think I’ve persevered,” Lindsay Whalen said.

Minnesota Twins Postpone Home Opener Due To Wintry WeatherThe team was supposed to be celebrating the kickoff to the season at Thursday's game. However, due to the blustery weather conditions, the team says the home opener will now happen Friday instead.

Report: Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Signs ‘Mega’ Extension With BillsFormer Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs – known for his pivotal role in the “Minneapolis Miracle” – reportedly signed a “mega deal” with the Buffalo Bills to keep him around for years to come.