MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunshine is in store Friday for the Twins home opener, which was postponed a day due to Thursday’s wintry weather.
First pitch at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis is set for 3:10 p.m., and WCCO-TV meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the game against the Seattle Mariners will begin under cloudy skies. However, the clouds are expected to clear as the game progresses. By the time the game ends, Twins fans will be looking for their sunglasses for the commute home.READ MORE: Climate Change Is Slowly Prolonging Allergy Season In Minnesota
Temperatures through the afternoon will be around 40 degrees. However, it’ll feel cooler due to winds blowing between 15 and 20 mph. (At least it won’t rain, or snow).READ MORE: Good Question: How Do They Activates Severe Weather Sirens?
While 40 degrees will mark a warmup from Thursday’s wet and cold weather, it’s still roughly 10 degrees colder than the average daytime high for the Twin Cities this time of year.MORE NEWS: Man Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting
But the warming will continue into the weekend. Saturday looks to be sunny with temperatures around 50 degrees, which is only slightly below average. The winds will also die down. Sunday is expected to be even warmer, with temperatures in the mid-50s, although the clouds will return.