ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (WCCO) – While the rain and snow in early April could be looked upon negatively by many wishing winter would finally end, recent weather has been a benefit to Minnesota farmers.

The growing season has yet to begin throughout the state, but experts within the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources say the wet weather is already chipping away at drought conditions that carried throughout much of 2021.

In the fields at the Rosemount Research and Outreach Center, Ag Research and Production Manager Blake Webster says the rain is a rather welcome sight.

“Weather like this is important, absolutely,” Webster said. “We really at this point have relied on these rains to recharge the aquifers and get us back to where we need to be to start the season.”

While dry conditions in 2021 meant farmers were able to begin planting during the first week of April, it ultimately cost farmers with poor soil conditions down the line.

“We hit the field on April 5 last year with small grains and really the moisture never really came,” Webster said.

“We want to recharge our soil moisture, because we did have a major drought situation last year,” said Dave Nicolai, also with the University of Minnesota.

Nicolai says the spring has been so wet, areas of western Minnesota have already exited what would be considered drought conditions.

“In terms of our farmers in eastern Minnesota, we do need the rain,” he said. “But there’s a point where I’m really looking forward to sunshine and not having to wear a jacket.”