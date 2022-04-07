MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The sirens Hennepin County residents will hear Thursday afternoon and evening won’t be due to an approaching tornado, or because of any sort of malfunction.
The Department of Public Safety says warning sirens will be tested throughout the state, sounding at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. for tornado drills.
Officials advise that sirens are an outdoor warning system that are not meant to be heard indoors. When sounded, the devices are meant to alert residents to get inside and turn on their radios, TVs or computers to get the latest weather information.
In a tornado drill, residents are also encouraged to head to a basement, if one is available, and crouch as low as possible to the floor with hands covering one’s head.
