MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A mesmerizing video shared by the Voyageurs Wolf Project shows a day in the life of a wild wolf in northern Minnesota.
On Wednesday, the research project released the 25-minute video showing a typical day as seen from the perspective of the wolf, utilizing a collar camera. The video shows everything the wolf did in 5-minute intervals on an early June day last summer.
“As you will see in the video, the typical day as a wolf involves traveling large distances looking for food and sleeping. Worth noting: the wolf did make a kill on this day but that doesn’t mean a typical day for a wolf includes killing prey. Far from it. Wolves typically go 3-5 days between kills,” the video description said.
The wolf traveled into northwestern Minnesota before crossing the border into Ontario. The collar camera fell off, as programmed, on the east side of Lake of the Woods.
Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project affiliated with the University of Minnesota.