Locke Killing:No charges will be filed against the MPD officer who shot, killed Amir Locke during no-knock warrant.
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnesota State Patrol, Vehicle Pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is working to identify a motorist who failed to stop during an attempted traffic stop and fled authorities.

According to the state patrol, troopers attempted to stop the motorist Wednesday evening for speeding, but the driver did not stop.

READ MORE: MN WEATHER: Wet And Windy Thursday; Dry, Warmer Weekend Ahead

Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show the suspect vehicle speeding through the south metro in the Burnsville area, going all the way to Minneapolis on Interstate 35W. At times, the motorist drives on the shoulder of the road to pass other motorists. Eventually, the suspect vehicle exits the highway.

READ MORE: Man Dead, Woman Seriously Hurt In South Minneapolis Apartment Shooting

Due to public safety concerns, troopers discontinued the traffic pursuit.

MORE NEWS: No Charges Filed Against MPD Officer Who Shot, Killed Amir Locke During No-Knock Warrant

The investigation remains open while troopers work to identify the suspect.