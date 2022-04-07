MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is working to identify a motorist who failed to stop during an attempted traffic stop and fled authorities.
According to the state patrol, troopers attempted to stop the motorist Wednesday evening for speeding, but the driver did not stop.
Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show the suspect vehicle speeding through the south metro in the Burnsville area, going all the way to Minneapolis on Interstate 35W. At times, the motorist drives on the shoulder of the road to pass other motorists. Eventually, the suspect vehicle exits the highway.
Due to public safety concerns, troopers discontinued the traffic pursuit.

The investigation remains open while troopers work to identify the suspect.