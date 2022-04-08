No doubt, plenty of hot dogs will be sold and eaten at Target Field today.
The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says Major League Baseball fans are expected to eat 19.1 million hot dogs and nearly 5 million sausages at games this season.
According to Delish.com, the most uniquely Minnesotan topping for hot dogs is sweet relish.
“Some from Minnesota might say that it can’t be Minnesota dog if it’s a dog at all—apparently it should be a brat. Frankly we don’t really care, as long as it is smothered in sweet relish,” the website wrote.