WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose at a West St. Paul apartment has been charged with manslaughter.
Queenetta Jeanette McDaniel, 34, of Maplewood, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Dakota County Jail where she is being held on $250,000 bond.
First responders were called to the apartment on Dec. 7, 2020 on a report of a child not breathing. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the boy died of a fentanyl overdose.
A criminal complaint does not say how the toddler ingested the drug, but says that witnesses told investigators that McDaniel was a heavy user of drugs, including fentanyl.
McDaniel is charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries with it a maximum 10-year prison term and $20,000 upon conviction.
