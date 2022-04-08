ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A conservative think tank isn’t happy with a Rochester country club that canceled its lunch event.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Center of the American Experiment was set to sponsor a lunch on public safety at the Rochester Golf and Country Club last month.
According to the center, nearly 50 attendees were left standing in the parking lot after the club canceled the event. The center has filed a lawsuit accusing the club of breach of contract, alleging the club canceled the event after members circulated a petition against it.
The center also is suing Erin Nystrom, a club member who created the petition, for interference with the contract.
