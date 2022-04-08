ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A pile-up during the morning commute caused some major headaches on the roads near downtown St. Paul, and it was all caught on camera.
The crashes happened on the Interstate 94 entrance ramp from 5th Street in downtown St. Paul, just before 7 a.m. Conditions on the ramp appeared to be icy Friday morning.
MnDOT cameras show one vehicle pulled off to the side, which a school bus was then seen swerving to avoid before crashing into the retaining wall on the opposite side of the road.
A number of other vehicles are shown either spinning out or crashing in the immediate aftermath, and then a Metro Transit bus is shown crashing into one of the vehicles that had spun out.
The Minnesota State Patrol arrived on the scene thereafter, but in all at least four vehicles are seen crashing, along with the two buses.
The ramp was closed for a short time after the crashes. No serious injuries were reported.