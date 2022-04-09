MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As gas prices continue to near $4 per gallon, Minnesotans are looking for alternatives and finding them on two wheels.
At Scooterville Minnesota, sales are pushing record numbers. In March, the business sold 20% more than any March in its history.
“Typically, march will be hit or miss because of the weather,” said owner Bob Hedstrom. “All of the sudden, we’re seeing people coming in on coming in on a 20-degree day, flocking in, buying scooters hand over fist. That’s when I knew things were a little bit different this year.”
Hedstrom says scooters are an attractive option for the city commuter — affordable and available in electric.
“We’ve got either electrics that need no gas or everything here is 75 miles per gallon and up,” he said.
While Hedstrom says he's unsure how much longer the hot sales streak will continue, he says each week he sees someone new purchase a scooter.
“This is going to change your life. Riding a scooter is so much fun, it’s such a great way to get around, it’s going to change your life.”