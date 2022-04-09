CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s new pre-professional women’s soccer team revealed their uniforms on Saturday.

Minnesota Aurora FC’s new dark blue, teal, and orange uniforms are inspired by the movement and color of the northern lights.

The dark blue kit will be the team’s home uniform, while they’ll play in the teal uniform for the away games. The orange uniform is the keeper kit.

The Aurora will begin playing next month at the TCO Stadium in the new USL W League. The goal of the league is to develop the next generation of women’s soccer talent.