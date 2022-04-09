MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s new pre-professional women’s soccer team revealed their uniforms on Saturday.
Minnesota Aurora FC’s new dark blue, teal, and orange uniforms are inspired by the movement and color of the northern lights.
3 kits.
3 colorways.
1 incredible looking soccer team.
We are Minnesota Aurora. #AuroraReveal | #WeAreAurora pic.twitter.com/WlD7LQGMFQ
— Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) April 9, 2022
The dark blue kit will be the team’s home uniform, while they’ll play in the teal uniform for the away games. The orange uniform is the keeper kit.
The new @MNAuroraFC kits are here!!
This is a look at the full away kit. I’m obsessed with the teal.
Can’t wait to watch their home opener on May 26th at TCO Stadium!
Congrats @ayoch!! ⚽️ 🥅 pic.twitter.com/K78WaDbnpd
— Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) April 9, 2022
The Aurora will begin playing next month at the TCO Stadium in the new USL W League. The goal of the league is to develop the next generation of women’s soccer talent.