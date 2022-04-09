CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a dreary week, Saturday will bring some long-awaited clear skies.

But it won’t last long, because another messy system is moving towards Minnesota which will bring a mix of rain and snow again mid-week.

Temperatures will continue to warm steadily on Saturday morning, reaching 53 degrees by the afternoon.

Sunday will see some early morning breaks of sunshine, but will be mostly cloudy. In northwestern Minnesota, showers will make their way through Fargo to Bemidji for most of the day. But the rest of the region will stay dry.

The weather will take a turn on Tuesday, as a major storm will be moving through. We’ll see the biggest local impacts on Wednesday and Thursday for rain, snow, and gusts of wind up to 50 mph.