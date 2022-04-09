MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a dreary week, Saturday will bring some long-awaited clear skies.
But it won’t last long, because another messy system is moving towards Minnesota which will bring a mix of rain and snow again mid-week.
Temperatures will continue to warm steadily on Saturday morning, reaching 53 degrees by the afternoon.
Sunday will see some early morning breaks of sunshine, but will be mostly cloudy. In northwestern Minnesota, showers will make their way through Fargo to Bemidji for most of the day. But the rest of the region will stay dry.
Another lucky break for (most of) us this wknd, as we'll be between storms. Some rain for parts of #MNwx Sunday.
There will probably be more lucky breaks at @TheMasters, though. A bit chilly in #GAwx today but no rain delays. @jennifermayerle & I will see you 8a @WCCO #wiwx pic.twitter.com/9vcVgn8w4g
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) April 9, 2022
The weather will take a turn on Tuesday, as a major storm will be moving through. We’ll see the biggest local impacts on Wednesday and Thursday for rain, snow, and gusts of wind up to 50 mph.