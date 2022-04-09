(credit: CBS)
Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.
“The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird” by Jack E. Davis
Kid Rock at the Xcel Energy Center
Junk Bonanza at Canterbury Park
Dog Adoption Event in the Gallery
Minnesota Craft Beer Festival and Minneapolis Convention Center
Minnesota Aurora FC will reveal its spring merchandise and the first uniforms in team history at Mall of America.
Head over to POTLUCK Food Hall and pick-up your Easter sweets at B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane.