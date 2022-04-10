MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A downtown Minneapolis mural celebrating Minnesota’s favorite superstar will be unveiled in June.
The Crown Our Prince project said the mural honoring Prince, which will be painted on Ramp A near First Avenue, will be official revealed on June 2 during a block party.
Project organizers say the mural has been in the works for seven years.
The artist behind the mural is Hiero Veiga. The Crown Our Prince project calls Veiga an “internationally known muralist” who specializes in “breathtaking hyperrealist work.”
This month marks six years since Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen.