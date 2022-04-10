MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lynx are swapping their top two picks in this year’s draft for the Las Vegas Aces’ top two slots next year.
The team announced Sunday it has traded its first and second round picks this year — eighth and 13th overall — for the Aces’ first and second round picks in 2023.
“We believe this year’s draft is a good draft, however, with the players that we currently have under contract and the limited roster space remaining, we made the decision to turn our attention to future opportunities,” head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a release.
The Lynx still have two picks this year — 22nd and 28th overall.
The draft is set for Monday evening. The Lynx kick off the season May 6 in Seattle against the Storm.