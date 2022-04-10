MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday will be a little warmer than Saturday, but you may not notice because winds will be much stronger.
Meanwhile, another messy system is moving towards Minnesota which will bring a mix of rain and snow again mid-week.
Expect a high of 59 in the Twin Cities Sunday, and things will stay breezy and dry. It’ll be significantly colder up north, where they’ll be dealing with rain showers that could turn into snow during the overnight hours into Monday. Less than an inch should accumulate in most places, though communities like Grand Rapids, Ely and Grand Marais could see a little bit more.
Temperatures will be similar on Monday, and it’ll be breezy and partly cloudy again.
The weather will take a turn on Tuesday, as a major storm will be moving through. Expect widespread precipitation from Tuesday to Thursday, with strong winds arriving on Wednesday.
After the storm moves out, temperatures will fall well below average.