MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking for a new job in Minnesota, Fortune magazine has some recommendations for places to put in an application.
Three Minnesota companies are on Fortune’s list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022.
Hometown retailer Target was ranked 12. Fortune cited its increased minimum wage and bolstered benefits as pluses.
Jamf, which is a technology provider for Apple systems, was 62. According to Fortune, “95% of employees feel that people truly care about one another within the organization.”
Allianz Life Insurance Company made the list at 77, with Fortune saying the company “prides itself on listening to the needs of employees and promoting mental and physical health.”
Cisco, which is based in San Francisco, topped the list.