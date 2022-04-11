MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released a number of files pertaining to the shooting of of Amir Locke, including bodycam video from the officer who fatally shot him.

On Feb. 2, SWAT team members executed the no-knock warrant on behalf of St. Paul police at an apartment inside Bolero Flats in downtown Minneapolis. The warrant was in connection with the fatal shooting of Otis Elder in January.

Body camera footage shows an officer use a key to unlock the front door of an apartment rented by the brother of murder suspect Mekhi Camden Speed, 17, who is Locke’s cousin.

Officers began yelling “police” and “search warrant” as they passed through the door. Seconds later they encountered Locke, who had been sleeping under a blanket on a couch. Locke sat up and lifted a handgun before Officer Mark Hanneman shot him three times. About 10 seconds passed from the moment officers entered the apartment until Locke was shot. Locke died minutes later.

The bodycam video from Hanneman shows the officer taking aim at Locke and shooting, before he or another officer yells, “He’s got a gun!”

Last week, prosecutors decided not to charge Hanneman in the fatal shooting, saying there was “insufficient admissible evidence.”

“The threat to my life and the lives of my teammates was imminent and terrifying,” Hanneman said, according to other documents released recently. “I feared for my life and the lives of my teammates … I felt in this moment that if I did not use deadly force myself, I would be killed.”

In the documents released after Ellison and Freeman’s announcement, Hanneman is quoted saying that Locke kept moving and struggling, so he tackled him on the ground until other officers moved Locke’s gun out of reach. The video released by the BCA Monday cuts off before any of that is shown.