Rebecca Kolls shared these DIY Tips for creating kitchen towels with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
The DIY Project is really super simple and a great way to personalize plain towels that you can keep or give away as gifts.
Wash, and dry the flour sack towels.
All you need is:
- Flour sack towels
- Acrylic paint
- Sponge brushes
- Stencils/rubber stamps or an artistic hand
- Masking Tape
- And a fine tipped sharpie if you wish to monogram/personalize
To get started:
- Tape down towel with masking tape, pulling it taut.
- If you’re worried about paint running through the fabric, line back with a paper towel or piece of cardboard.
- Lay the towel on top.
- Place the stencil over top positioning it about ⅓ way on the towel in the center.
- Mentally divide the towel into thirds. You will want to put the design on the lower part of the center third of the tea towel.
- Tape down stencil
- Using a dry sponge, dip lightly into paint, and stamp off excess.
- Gently, lightly but swifty, rub sponge over cut out stenciled – not too thick
- Use several colors if you wish.
- Allow paint to dry a bit, then carefully remove stencil. Hang towel to dry which shouldn’t take long.