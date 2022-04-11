CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
Rebecca Kolls shared these DIY Tips for creating kitchen towels with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

The DIY Project is really super simple and a great way to personalize plain towels that you can keep or give away as gifts.

Wash, and dry the flour sack towels.

All you need is:

  • Flour sack towels
  • Acrylic paint
  • Sponge brushes
  • Stencils/rubber stamps or an artistic hand
  • Masking Tape
  • And a fine tipped sharpie if you wish to monogram/personalize

To get started:

  • Tape down towel with masking tape, pulling it taut.
  • If you’re worried about paint running through the fabric, line back with a paper towel or piece of cardboard.
  • Lay the towel on top.
  • Place the stencil over top positioning it about ⅓ way on the towel in the center.
  • Mentally divide the towel into thirds. You will want to put the design on the lower part of the center third of the tea towel.
  • Tape down stencil
  • Using a dry sponge, dip lightly into paint, and stamp off excess.
  • Gently, lightly but swifty, rub sponge over cut out stenciled – not too thick
  • Use several colors if you wish.
  • Allow paint to dry a bit, then carefully remove stencil. Hang towel to dry which shouldn’t take long.