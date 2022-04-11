MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kicker Greg Joseph will be back with the Vikings for another season, according to his agent.
Brett Tessler tweeted Joseph will sign his one-year restricted free agent tender with Minnesota.
My client Greg Joseph is signing his 1-year restricted free agent tender and looks forward to kicking with the Minnesota Vikings again in 2022. Led the League in touchback percentage last season and was 6th in field goals made.
— Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 11, 2022
Joseph made 33 of 38 field goals last season, and 36 of 40 extra points. Early in the year, he earned the ire of fans by missing a would-be game-winner against the Arizona Cardinals. He later moved back into their good graces with a walk-off 29-yarder to beat the Packers.