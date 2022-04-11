BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — School officials have identified the teenager killed in a weekend crash in Burnsville as a Lakeville North High student.
A Lakeville Area Schools spokesperson said sophomore Sydney Kohner died in the Saturday morning crash near Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to the Kohner family,” the spokesperson said. “This is an especially difficult time for our Lakeville North students and staff, and our community as a whole.”
Two other teenagers were severely hurt in the crash and taken to Hennepin Healthcare. They have not yet been identified.
Lakeville North will have grief counselors and other mental health resources available for students on Monday, the spokesperson said.
Before the crash, police said they were called to the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, less than a mile away, for a noise complaint. They said they saw the same group of teens hop in a car and speed away.