LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Lakeville police officer died over the weekend following a battle with cancer.
The Lakeville Police Department says that officer Adam MacDonald died Saturday after a "tremendously courageous battle with cancer."
According to the department, MacDonald was sworn in as an officer in 1999 and served the force as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, crisis negotiator, and crime scene unit member, among other titles.
"Adam touched so many lives inside of our organization, and countless more outside of our walls," the department said, in a Facebook post. "In a profession that can be full of stress and chaos at times, Adam's calm, compassionate, and professional demeanor was a welcome addition to many calls for service and moments of crisis he responded to."
The department says that officers will wearing mourning bands over their badges to honor McDonald.