More Certain
– Strong winds Wednesday-Thursday
– Big temperature swing Wednesday-Thursday
– Winter storm conditions in northwestern Minnesota
Less Certain
– Severe weather Tuesday or Wednesday
– When we see rain change to snow
– Where snow accumulation will occur, and the amount
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another messy weather system is moving towards Minnesota, which will bring a mix of rain and snow again mid-week.
The WCCO Weather Team says areas north of Interstate 94 were dealing with a rain-snow mix Monday morning, but the moisture should move out by noon. Pop-up showers could appear in the region in the early evening.
In the Twin Cities, Monday will be another mild, breezy and partly cloudy day, with a high of 59 forecasted for the metro. Up north will be quite a bit cooler.
The weather will take a turn on Tuesday, as a major storm will be moving through. Expect widespread precipitation from Tuesday to Thursday, with strong winds arriving on Wednesday. There is also a chance of severe weather Tuesday in southern Minnesota, with hail being the biggest threat.
Winds will howl from Thursday through Friday, with speeds in excess of 55 mph expected. Temperatures will also plummet into the 20s and 30s, and snow showers will fall on Thursday. Northwestern Minnesota may see up to 8 inches of snow. After the storm moves out, temps will fall well below average.
Easter weekend is looking to be quiet and less cold.