MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pitbull and Iggy Azalea are the latest artists added to this year’s Grandstand lineup at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Minnesota State Fair officials announced Monday that Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now Summer Tour” will pull into the fairgrounds on Aug. 28, and joining him for the Sunday night show will be the Australian pop superstar perhaps best known for her 2014 hit “Fancy.”READ MORE: Man Killed After Two Pickups Collide On Slush-Covered Wisconsin Highway
Tickets for the concert are slated to go on sale Friday, and prices range from $39 to $84. They will be available for purchase online here.
Other Grandstand shows that have been announced include Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with special guest Bush, comedian Jim Gaffigan, the Zac Brown band, and Diana Ross with special guest Naturally.
More Grandstand acts will be announced leading up to the fair, which is slated to run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5.