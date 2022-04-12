MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-Year-Old Farmington man faces charges in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in Burnsville over the weekend.

According to Dakota County court documents, Alejandro Jesus Saavedra is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm – both felonies – in connection with the Saturday incident.

Burnsville police say they were investigating a noise complaint at 6:30 a.m. at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue. When they arrived, they saw three people get in a car and drive off at a high speed.

During the chase, the vehicle struck a curb and a tire dislodged, but the driver continued to flee. Officers caught up with the car after it crashed into a ramp about a half-mile away.

“The destruction caused by the vehicle appeared consistent with a high speed impact into the concrete pillar of the parking ramp,” the criminal complaint said.

Saavedra was allegedly driving the vehicle and was found pinned in the front driver seat. Two juvenile females, ages 15 and 16, were laying in the backseat unconscious suffering from significant injuries.

A 16-year-old victim, identified as Sydney Kohner, was declared deceased at the scene due to the severity of her injuries. The 15-year-old victim suffered multiple fractures as well as bleeding and swelling to her brain. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Saavedra was extricated from the vehicle and also transported to Hennepin Healthcare for medical treatment. During the ride, an officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Saavedra, the complaint said. He also allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and using marijuana before driving. A blood sample was taken and sent to the BCA for testing. He was taken to the Dakota County Jail after being released from the hospital.

In a later search of the hotel rooms in question, officers recovered alcohol, controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia. In another later interview, Saavedra admitted he purchased alcohol for a party in the hotel room and that he used both alcohol and cocaine at the hotel, the complaint said.

If convicted, Saavedra could face up to 10 years in prison on the criminal vehicular homicide charge. His first court appearance was at noon on Tuesday. His bail is set at $250,000 without conditions and $150,000 with conditions.

According to court documents, Saavedra was previously convicted for misdemeanor DWI in 2018.

Kohner was a sophomore at Lakeville North High School. Friends of hers told WCCO that Kohner loved to snowboard, and she was also a soccer player. Friends and family honored Kohner Monday evening with a balloon release at Antler’s Park in Lakeville.