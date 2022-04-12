COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a pedestrian has died in the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday night in Columbia Heights.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Central and 45th avenues, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
A man was crossing Central outside of a crosswalk and a woman driving an SUV struck him, the sheriff’s office said.
The man was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead the day after the crash. He was identified as 56-year-old Charles Anthony Flocken, of Columbia Heights.
The incident remains under investigation.