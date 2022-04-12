MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves host the Clippers at Target Center Tuesday night with the playoffs on the line.
If the Wolves win, they’re in the playoffs. With a loss, they get one more shot before being eliminated.
So how have the Wolves fared against the Clippers, both historically and recently? Let’s break it down.
According to Basketball Reference, the two teams have played each other 125 times. The Clippers have the upper hand, winning 67 of those matchups. They’ve never met in the playoffs, and this is the first time either team has appeared in the play-in tournament.
This season, they played each other four times — twice in Minneapolis and twice in L.A. The Clippers won the first three, by 11, 20 and 27 points, respectively. The most recent game, on Jan. 3, was a 122-104 Wolves win. It’s worth noting that the Clippers’ star, Paul George, played in those first three games, but not the fourth. George is expected to play Tuesday night. The good news is the Wolves are as healthy as they’ve been all season, with no one listed on the injury report.
According to CBS Sports, Caesars Sportsbook favors the Wolves in this one. The current money line is Wolves -150, Clippers +130.
The play-in game tips off at 8:30 p.m.