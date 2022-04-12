MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 1,339 new cases and two more deaths due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,449 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,435,232, which includes 63,370 tracked reinfections. Data from wastewater indicates that the vast majority of the new cases are of the BA.2 omicron variant.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 7.6, which is below the line of high risk, and down significantly from the recent peak of nearly 230, but nonetheless remains above the line for caution and appears to be on the rise. Hospitalization rates have been falling over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 3.1 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January, and below the line for caution.

A total of 9,618,578 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including more than 2.2 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.8% have received at least one shot; that figure is at 96.5% among the state’s 65+ population.

There have now been 61,817 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,430 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

The number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 is also hovering far below the figures reported in previous months, currently sitting at 30. Until late February, that figure hadn’t been below 100 since last August. There are currently 160 COVID patients in non-ICU beds.