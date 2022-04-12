Originally published April 11

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Friends are remembering 16-year-old Sydney Kohner, who they say had a bubbly high energy that brought people together.

The Lakeville North High School sophomore died in a single car crash early Saturday morning.

Burnsville police say they were investigating a noise complaint at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue. When they arrived, they saw three people get in a car a drive off at a high speed. They caught up with the car after it crashed into a ramp about a half-mile away.

Those who love Kohner made a makeshift memorial under the ramp where the crash happened. People had been coming and going all Monday.

Four of her friends embraced each other, crying, as a they held space for their late friend. They told WCCO that Kohner loved to snowboard, and she was also a soccer player. But they said her best quality was that she was a friend to all and never judged anyone.

“It’s just kind of a hard, super hard reality check on everyone, how someone that you love and care about that you think you’re gonna, ‘Oh, I’ll just see them next week,’ that stuff like this can just change in a minute,” said friend Zach Hood.

“Every time you’d see her she’d always have a smile on her face and just always bring the energy,” said friend Sam Arendt.

“It’s hard to believe that just knowing how kind of a soul she was, and just the impact that she had on all of us specifically, and everyone that’s, you know, planning to continue living through her and continuing to keep her name alive,” said friend Mileo Murphy.

Burnsville police say two other teens were inside the car at the time of the crash. The friends WCCO spoke with say it was another girl and a boy, and they said they girl is in the hospital with very extensive injuries, and has been on a breathing tube.

In Lakeville, friends and family honored Kohner Monday evening with a balloon release at Antler’s Park.

A 21-year-old man from Farmington has been arrested in connection with the crash. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.