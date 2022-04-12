MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man who was imprisoned by Russian troops while in war-ravaged Ukraine has returned home.
Tyler Jacob, 28, of Winona, was teaching English in Ukraine when Russian forces invaded. He attempted to escape to Turkey was by detained by Russian soldiers.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) helped orchestrate Jacob's safe return to the U.S. At a press conference with the senator on Tuesday, Jacob's mother spoke on how thankful she was that her son made it home safe.
"It was just a great joy when he walked in the house," Tina Hauser said, adding: "To have him home is the greatest thing a mother could ask for."
Jacob thanked Klobuchar for her diligence and help getting him released from Russian custody.