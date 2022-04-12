MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two former militia members have been sentenced to prison terms after admitting to throwing a pipe bomb into a Bloomington mosque five years ago.
On Aug. 5, 2017, Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris threw a pipe bomb into the window of an imam's office of Dar Al Farooq mosque in Bloomington.
McWhorter was sentenced to 16 years in prison Tuesday, and Morris was sentenced to a little over 14 years in prison.
On Tuesday, faith leaders, including in the Muslim community, asked for leniency in the sentence.
Five victims' impact statement were read Tuesday morning, including three from Muslims and two others from leaders in the Christian and Jewish communities. All five stood in solidarity asking the judge to give the militia members clemency.
The sentences are actually about half the time of the suggested minimum sentencing for these crimes. The call for a reduced departure actually came from the government. They made the recommendation because the defendants took accountability and provided substantial assistance to the government and FBI on the militia group known as the White Rabbits.
The judge went with the government’s recommendation, even though the defense asked for a 10-year sentence.
Emily Hari, formerly known as Michael during her trial, was last year sentenced to 53 years in federal prison. Prosecutors sought a life sentence they said would have matched the “severity of the defendant’s crimes.”