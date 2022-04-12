MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis school board will hold a vote Tuesday to rename two schools. One is currently named for a general who led the forced relocation of Indigenous people, the other is named for a former U.S. president who also owned slaves.
If approved, the Star Tribune reports, Sheridan Dual Language Elementary will be known as Las Estrellas, meaning “the stars” in Spanish.
Jefferson Elementary School would change to Ella Baker, in honor of the human and civil rights activist.
The name change would be made in order to not honor historical figures with checkered histories.