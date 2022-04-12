WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver was cited and no one was injured when a school bus was rear-ended in central Minnesota Monday morning.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 7 a.m. on County Road 75 at 28th Avenue South in Waite Park.
A District 742 school bus stopped at a red light, and a 21-year-old driver in a van hit the back of the bus.
The driver told authorities he did not see the bus stopping. He was cited for inattentive driving.
Two children were on the bus at the time, but there were no reported injuries.