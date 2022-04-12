ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul school board voted Tuesday to relax the district’s mask mandate.
According to a news release, the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education updated a resolution that would effectively lift the mask mandate starting Monday.
Under the new policy, which goes into effect next week, masks won't be required during times when COVID-19 spread in Ramsey County is at low or medium levels. Currently, the county is experiencing low levels of spread.
However, masks will be required again if spread return to high levels.
Prior to Tuesday's vote, the superintendent recommended that the board drop the old mask mandate in the wake of the Omicron surge.
According to the Pioneer Press, it’s been about two months since the district has reported more than 13 new cases involving students, staff and visitors in a single day.