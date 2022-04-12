MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Strong winds blew over multiple semis on Interstate 35 south of Faribault early Tuesday afternoon.
At roughly 2 p.m., MnDOT video showed several semis overturned on the interstate. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, nine semis in total were tipped over due to strong winds, but no injuries have been reported.
A detour was set up by MnDOT. As of 3:30 p.m., traffic is moving slowly again on the northbound lanes. Motorists are advised to slow down as there are traffic backups and emergency responders still at work on the interstate.
WCCO’s radars showed a storm system passing through the area at the time. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for parts of southeastern Minnesota, including Faribault, until 2:45 p.m. Follow the latest weather.