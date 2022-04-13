Preliminary Survey Results Indicates EF-2 Tornado In Taopi, Minnesota OvernightThe National Weather Service says that preliminary storm damage surveys indicate that that an EF-2 tornado likely touched down in Taopi, Minnesota late Tuesday evening.

Looking At Storm Damage In Faribault After Tuesday's Wild WeatherBlown over semis, tornado advisories, hail-covered highways, thunderstorms and snow: Tuesday was certainly a wild weather day.

MN Weather: Cool, Quiet Wednesday Follows Severe StormsSome showers were lingering Wednesday morning, but things should dry out as the day goes on. The Twin Cities could even see some sunshine in the afternoon.

Colder Spring Temps May Create Mild Mosquito Season In MinnesotaA silver lining to the cold spring and stormy Minnesota weather forecast is that it may make for a milder mosquito season.

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine For Twins Opener, But Winds'll Keep Things CoolSunshine is in store Friday for the Twins home opener, which was postponed a day due to Thursday's wintry weather.