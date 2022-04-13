MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves are celebrating after a play-in win put them in the playoffs, but one of the major storylines of Tuesday night’s game had nothing to do with basketball.

During the second quarter, a woman went onto the court before being taken away by security. According to the activist group Direct Action Everywhere, she was trying to glue her hands to the court to protest a factory egg farm owned by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

“I superglued down to the basketball court to bring attention to the mass killing of chickens at glen taylors [sic] factory farm,” activist Alicia Santurio tweeted.

I superglued down to the basketball court to bring attention to the mass killing of chickens at glen taylors factory farm using vsd #Gluegirl https://t.co/m0trPvqZGs — alicia santurio (@aliciasanturio) April 13, 2022

During the act of protest, Santurio wore a shirt that said “Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive.” The group also released a video which it says shows the grisly aftermath of a mass chicken killing at a farm owned by Taylor’s Rembrandt Enterprises.

The Wolves released a brief statement on the incident Tuesday night.

“A fan disruption occurred during the second quarter of tonight’s game,” the team said. “We are in touch with Target Center Security to address the incident.”

Social media was howling during the incident, with befuddled media members and fans trying to sort out what happened and giving the activist the moniker “Glue Girl.”

This was wild to witness https://t.co/byugzsmFgs — Norman Seawright III (@SeawrightSays) April 13, 2022

Curiously enough, the demonstration snapped the Wolves from a languid stretch. Down 45-38 when Santurio stepped on the court, the Wolves ended the second quarter on a 13-6 run to take a lead into the half. They would go on to win the game 109-104 and earn a first-round playoff matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.