ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man who pleaded guilty to leaving a threatening voicemail for a U.S. representative in California was sentenced Tuesday to two years of supervised release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota said 32-year-old Jason Robert Burham Karimi pleaded guilty to one count of interstate communication of a threat in September.
In January 2021, Karimi left a voicemail containing “graphic threats of violence” on the representative’s office telephone, the attorney’s office said.
U.S. Capitol police traced the call to Karimi, which led the FBI to set up a meeting with him near his home in St. Paul. Karimi admitted to leaving the voicemail, saying he’s a marijuana industry lobbyist, and he wanted to inflict “political pain” on the lawmaker’s career, according to the attorney’s office.