MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis following an argument aboard a city bus.
Metro Transit police say two passengers got into an argument at about 3 p.m. on a 5M bus traveling along Chicago Avenue.
Both passengers got off the bus on East 33rd Street, and one soon shot the other before fleeing the scene.
Police didn’t release the ages of the passengers involved, only describing them as males. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.