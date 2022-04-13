2 Tornadoes Confirmed In Minnesota After Tuesday Night StormThe National Weather Service says storm damage surveys indicate that at least two tornadoes touched down late Tuesday night in southeastern Minnesota near the Iowa border.

‘Somebody Watched Over Me’: Homeowners Grateful After Near Misses In Faribault StormBlown over semis, tornado advisories, hail-covered highways, thunderstorms and snow: Tuesday was certainly a wild weather day.

MN Weather: Cool, Quiet Wednesday Follows Severe StormsSome showers were lingering Wednesday morning, but things should dry out as the day goes on. The Twin Cities could even see some sunshine in the afternoon.

Colder Spring Temps May Create Mild Mosquito Season In MinnesotaA silver lining to the cold spring and stormy Minnesota weather forecast is that it may make for a milder mosquito season.

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine For Twins Opener, But Winds'll Keep Things CoolSunshine is in store Friday for the Twins home opener, which was postponed a day due to Thursday's wintry weather.