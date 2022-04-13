MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After severe storms rolled through Minnesota on Tuesday, Wednesday looks to be much quieter and, unfortunately, cooler.
Some showers were lingering Wednesday morning, but things should dry out as the day goes on. The Twin Cities could even see some sunshine in the afternoon.
Temperatures will start off mild on Wednesday and continue to fall throughout the day. The Twin Cities had already reached its high of 47 degrees by 6 a.m.; by the afternoon, it’ll be in the low 40s.
In far northwestern Minnesota, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are still in effect until Thursday.
The metro could see some snowflakes on Thursday morning, but by the afternoon the precipitation will mainly be falling north of Interstate 94. Temperatures will cool even further, with a high of 38 expected.
It will stay windy and cool through the Easter weekend.
Severe storms rolled across southern Minnesota Tuesday night, bringing heavy rain and winds as fast as 65 mph at times. Pockets of hail were also reported.