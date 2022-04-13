MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says that preliminary storm damage surveys indicate that that an EF-2 tornado likely touched down in Taopi, Minnesota late Tuesday evening.
The NWS is publishing their findings online here.
An EF 2 tornado hit Taopi, MN last night. Damage surveys are ongoing across SE MN today. You can get the updated information here: https://t.co/MZWU2WRHCo
— LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) April 13, 2022
The strongest storms occurred near the Minnesota/Iowa border with storms weakening overnight as they moved into Wisconsin, the NWS reported Wednesday morning.
Faribault also experienced strong wind damage, with roof shingles being ripped off, tipped power poles and uprooted trees. Tuesday afternoon, nine semis were blown over by the wind on Interstate 35 near Faribault, stopping traffic for a while.
RELATED: Looking At Storm Damage After Tuesday’s Wild Weather
Wednesday is quiet and cool following the severe storms. In far northwestern Minnesota, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are still in effect until Thursday.
It will stay windy and cool through the Easter weekend.