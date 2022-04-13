MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two residents in extreme southern Minnesota needed to be rescued after being trapped in their basement during storms, which likely included a tornado, Tuesday evening.
In Mower County, the sheriff's office says a tornado warning was issued at 10:37 p.m. and, shortly after, there were reports of multiple damaged homes and trapped residents.
Two residents were trapped inside their basement in the Taopi area and were rescued by emergency responders. They were taken to the Mayo Clinic for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Three families needed sheltering and some other families sheltered with relatives or friends.
Photos: Small Mower County town suffers extensive damage #mnwx https://t.co/IPXPJ5wTH1 pic.twitter.com/RGUBsc48Uj
— KIMT News 3 (@KIMTNews3) April 13, 2022
Emergency responders also worked on downed power lines, gas leaks and debris. The sheriff's office is advising people to stay away from storm-damaged areas.
No deaths have been reported.
In an update late Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said that preliminary storm damage surveys indicate that that an EF-2 tornado likely touched down in Taopi. The NWS is publishing their findings online here.
Strong winds led to quite the scene down near Faribault, too, where nine semis were blown over on Interstate 35, bringing traffic to a complete stop early Tuesday afternoon.