Looking At Storm Damage After A Wild Weather Day TuesdayBlown over semis, hail-covered highways, tornado watches and snow falling in northern Minnesota: Tuesday was certainly a wild weather day.

MN Weather: Cool, Quiet Wednesday Follows Severe StormsSome showers were lingering Wednesday morning, but things should dry out as the day goes on. The Twin Cities could even see some sunshine in the afternoon.

Colder Spring Temps May Create Mild Mosquito Season In MinnesotaA silver lining to the cold spring and stormy Minnesota weather forecast is that it may make for a milder mosquito season.

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine For Twins Opener, But Winds'll Keep Things CoolSunshine is in store Friday for the Twins home opener, which was postponed a day due to Thursday's wintry weather.

Good Question: How Do They Activates Severe Weather Sirens?Whether it's a test or the real thing, many rely on the sirens to warn them. So how are they actually triggered? Good Question.